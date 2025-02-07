Previous
This Is a Piece of Cheese by kjarn
38 / 365

This Is a Piece of Cheese

I went to the Art Gallery to check out the Rene Magritte exhibition
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice!
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact