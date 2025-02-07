Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
This Is a Piece of Cheese
I went to the Art Gallery to check out the Rene Magritte exhibition
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5297
photos
127
followers
121
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
art gallery
,
rene magritte
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice!
February 7th, 2025
