Storytime by kjarn
40 / 365

Storytime

I realise now that this weeks photo is meant to tell a story not be about a story.........oh well
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
10% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well it is sort of story telling that you need glasses to be able to read ;-)
February 9th, 2025  
