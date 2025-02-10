Previous
South America by kjarn
South America

My latest jigsaw reminding me of my recent holiday
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
What a great jigsaw that is, you must have had fun doing it with the fond memories.
February 10th, 2025  
