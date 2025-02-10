Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
South America
My latest jigsaw reminding me of my recent holiday
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
jigsaw
,
south america
Diana
ace
What a great jigsaw that is, you must have had fun doing it with the fond memories.
February 10th, 2025
