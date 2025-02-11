Previous
Pass the soap please by kjarn
42 / 365

Pass the soap please

I found some amazing textures when I went to Cockatoo Island so I might share a few with you all
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Vintage textures galore… cockatoo island sounds fun
February 11th, 2025  
Very nice textures indeed and nicely framed. I bet it would look cool in B&W too.
February 11th, 2025  
What a wonderful find and capture Kathy, I love all the textures and tones. It seems like a blast from the past ;-)
February 11th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
February 11th, 2025  
@pixelchix I am not a fan of black and white but I just converted it and it does look pretty cool
February 11th, 2025  
