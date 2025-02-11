Sign up
42 / 365
Pass the soap please
I found some amazing textures when I went to Cockatoo Island so I might share a few with you all
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5301
photos
127
followers
121
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2025 12:03pm
Tags
textures
,
sinks
,
cockatoo island
Beverley
ace
Vintage textures galore… cockatoo island sounds fun
February 11th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Very nice textures indeed and nicely framed. I bet it would look cool in B&W too.
February 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture Kathy, I love all the textures and tones. It seems like a blast from the past ;-)
February 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
February 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@pixelchix
I am not a fan of black and white but I just converted it and it does look pretty cool
February 11th, 2025
