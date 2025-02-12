Sign up
Turimetta Beach
I went on a coastal walk from Warriewood to Narrabeen today
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
beach
walking
turimetta
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk. Not too hot today either
February 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
It was a nice walk, one that I've never done, lots of ups and downs which is a killer. It was 30C and very high humidity so a very sweaty walk.
February 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Sounds wonderful except for the heat and humidity! Beautiful viewpoint
February 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene.
February 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks lovely.
February 12th, 2025
