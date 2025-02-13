Previous
Textures, colours and shadows by kjarn
44 / 365

Textures, colours and shadows

I liked this wall I saw on Cockatoo Island
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool textures and tones!
February 13th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Nice find.
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact