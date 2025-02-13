Sign up
44 / 365
Textures, colours and shadows
I liked this wall I saw on Cockatoo Island
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
2
0
Kathy A
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
shadows
,
colours
,
wall
,
textures
,
cockatoo island
Mags
ace
Very cool textures and tones!
February 13th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Nice find.
February 13th, 2025
