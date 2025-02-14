Previous
Bridge over the river by kjarn
45 / 365

Bridge over the river

I walked along the river from Parramatta to Rydalmere and this is one of the bridges
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this amazing bridge, lovely reflections too.
February 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
February 14th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
Lovely reflections of a very interesting bridge.
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact