45 / 365
Bridge over the river
I walked along the river from Parramatta to Rydalmere and this is one of the bridges
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5304
photos
127
followers
121
following
12% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th February 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
parramatta to rydalmere
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this amazing bridge, lovely reflections too.
February 14th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
February 14th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Lovely reflections of a very interesting bridge.
February 14th, 2025
