46 / 365
Visually Appealing
More great textures and colours found on Cockatoo Island
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5305
photos
127
followers
121
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2025 10:49am
Tags
colours
,
textures
,
cockatoo island
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love this.
February 15th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
Me too. Thank you for the fav Issi
February 15th, 2025
