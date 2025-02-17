Sign up
48 / 365
Final One
Another textural photo from Cockatoo Island. I promise this is the last even though I have heaps more.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Photo Details
textures
cockatoo island
feb25words
Kathy
ace
Many textures and patterns.
February 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous textures!
February 17th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Interesting textures...love the downpipe & your pov
February 17th, 2025
