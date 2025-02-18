Sign up
49 / 365
Vintage
This bone china was given to me by my father before he died, he told me his grandparents had given the whole set to his mother as a wedding present over 90 years ago
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5308
photos
127
followers
121
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2025 1:16pm
vintage
,
tea set
,
bone china
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous....
February 18th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@sarah19
Thank you for the fav Sarah
February 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
The leaning tower of china no doubt. I have a tea set that belonged to my Mum and I think that must be about 85 years old. Mum always liked tea out of a bone china teacup but I have to admit I prefer a mug.
February 18th, 2025
