Previous
Vintage by kjarn
49 / 365

Vintage

This bone china was given to me by my father before he died, he told me his grandparents had given the whole set to his mother as a wedding present over 90 years ago
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous....
February 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@sarah19 Thank you for the fav Sarah
February 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
The leaning tower of china no doubt. I have a tea set that belonged to my Mum and I think that must be about 85 years old. Mum always liked tea out of a bone china teacup but I have to admit I prefer a mug.
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact