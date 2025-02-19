Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
50 / 365
Do we need an electrician?
I liked the colours, textures and shapes of these old electrical box things
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5309
photos
127
followers
121
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
electrical
,
rust
,
textures
,
cockatoo island
Allison Williams
ace
Such rich tones. Well spotted!
February 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It’s seen better days. Probably more art than function now. Nice spotting and capture.
February 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Don't waste your money, I think it is beyond repair, ha ha
February 19th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
My guess would be yes!! Loving all these textures!
February 19th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I think this is a great pic with its colours and textures
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close