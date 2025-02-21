Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Cake, anyone?
I liked the look of these in the fridge at a cafe
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5311
photos
127
followers
121
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
cafe
Diana
ace
What a delicious find and great shot! Although they look fabulous, I do not have such a sweet tooth ;-)
February 21st, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
aww,sweetie,thanks,but watching my AIC 🥰
February 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Like Diana I don't have a sweet tooth either, but I bet they are delicious.
February 21st, 2025
