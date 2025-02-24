Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
Frangipani
A bit weather beaten but still gorgeous
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5314
photos
127
followers
121
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th February 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
frangipani
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
February 24th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely.
February 24th, 2025
julia
ace
Gorgeous..I have just been given a cutting.. and I'm not dure of the colour.. hope it's this one..
February 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
I do love frangipani flowers but we have a problem growing the pink ones. The white and yellow grow like wildfire in our garden though
February 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely.
February 24th, 2025
