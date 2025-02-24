Previous
Frangipani by kjarn
Frangipani

A bit weather beaten but still gorgeous
Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Very pretty!
February 24th, 2025  
Lovely.
February 24th, 2025  
Gorgeous..I have just been given a cutting.. and I'm not dure of the colour.. hope it's this one..
February 24th, 2025  
I do love frangipani flowers but we have a problem growing the pink ones. The white and yellow grow like wildfire in our garden though
February 24th, 2025  
They are lovely.
February 24th, 2025  
