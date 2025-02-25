Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Into the Sun
I went for a walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and thought this sunny scene was perfect for this weeks 52wc
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5315
photos
127
followers
121
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd February 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
sydney harbour bridge
,
52wc-2025-w8
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of these shapes and lines, wonderful light too.
February 25th, 2025
