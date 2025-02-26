Previous
Newtown by kjarn
Newtown

Spotted this when wandering around Newtown the other day
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
Kathy ace
A tidy composition. Well spotted.
February 27th, 2025  
