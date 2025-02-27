Sign up
Art and rubbish
I wouldn't normally take a photo of rubbish but I liked this scene when I saw it
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5317
photos
127
followers
121
following
15% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
art
,
street art
