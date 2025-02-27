Previous
Art and rubbish by kjarn
58 / 365

Art and rubbish

I wouldn't normally take a photo of rubbish but I liked this scene when I saw it
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
15% complete

