Tiger by kjarn
Tiger

I went for a walk with my photography group today and this was in someones front garden
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
John Falconer ace
You know it’s not a real tiger Kathy! Well spotted.
March 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous creation, well spotted and captured.
March 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@johnfalconer Come on John, you know it is 🤣
March 2nd, 2025  
