Exciting by kjarn
68 / 365

Exciting

Only 2 days, 18 hours and 18 minutes until I'm off but who's counting?
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
18% complete

Babs ace
How exciting, have a great trip.
March 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous that looks and sounds, how exciting!
March 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Always good to have something to look forward to.
March 9th, 2025  
