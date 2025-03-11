Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Feed Me
A bunch of pelicans with their eye on the lady with the bucket of fish out of sight on the right
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5329
photos
127
followers
121
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2025 2:11pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pelican
Mags
ace
Oh wow! They look hungry too! LOL! Wonderful capture.
March 11th, 2025
amyK
ace
Fun shot of them all facing the same way
March 11th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Wow! Those birds are so sharply focused it doesn't even look real! Well done!
March 11th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Super shot
March 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
Thank you for the fav
March 11th, 2025
