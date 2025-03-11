Previous
Feed Me by kjarn
Feed Me

A bunch of pelicans with their eye on the lady with the bucket of fish out of sight on the right
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Kathy A


@kjarn
Photo Details

Mags
Oh wow! They look hungry too! LOL! Wonderful capture.
March 11th, 2025  
amyK
Fun shot of them all facing the same way
March 11th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell
Wow! Those birds are so sharply focused it doesn't even look real! Well done!
March 11th, 2025  
Casablanca
Super shot
March 11th, 2025  
Kathy A
@casablanca Thank you for the fav
March 11th, 2025  
