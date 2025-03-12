Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Ladies
Today was a travelling day, an 8 hour flight to Ho Chi Min and a 2 hour flight to Hanoi. The only photo I took all day was the bathroom at the airport
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5330
photos
127
followers
121
following
19% complete
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th March 2025 10:22am
Exif
Sizes
Tags
airport
,
bathroom
,
ladies
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted. Happy travels.
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nicely illuminated and captured.
March 12th, 2025
