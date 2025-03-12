Previous
Ladies by kjarn
Ladies

Today was a travelling day, an 8 hour flight to Ho Chi Min and a 2 hour flight to Hanoi. The only photo I took all day was the bathroom at the airport
Kathy A

ace
kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted. Happy travels.
March 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nicely illuminated and captured.
March 12th, 2025  
