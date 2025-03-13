Previous
Halong Bay by kjarn
Halong Bay

I climbed 450 steep steps to the top of Ti Top Island to get this shot of Halong Bay
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Kathy ace
Oh good for you for climbing so high. A great view of the bay with all the cruise ships. Are you sailing on one of them?
March 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@randystreat I am but you can’t see mine in the photo. Thank you for the fav
March 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow you must be fit, or maybe just shattered now after the climb. A great view though and well worth the climb.
March 14th, 2025  
