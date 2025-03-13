Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
Halong Bay
I climbed 450 steep steps to the top of Ti Top Island to get this shot of Halong Bay
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5331
photos
127
followers
121
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
vietnam
,
bay’
,
‘halong
Kathy
ace
Oh good for you for climbing so high. A great view of the bay with all the cruise ships. Are you sailing on one of them?
March 14th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@randystreat
I am but you can’t see mine in the photo. Thank you for the fav
March 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow you must be fit, or maybe just shattered now after the climb. A great view though and well worth the climb.
March 14th, 2025
