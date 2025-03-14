Previous
Train Street by kjarn
Train Street

Such an amazing vibe visiting train street in Hanoi and watching the train going past
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
That's amazing! So close to the people. I have never seen anything like it. Sounds like you are having a fantastic experience thus far!
March 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Fabulous capture!
March 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So eye catching and colourful. Hope it’s a slow train. Wonderful fun your having.
March 14th, 2025  
Karen ace
Love this capture - how wonderful to experience this.
March 14th, 2025  
