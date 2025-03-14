Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Train Street
Such an amazing vibe visiting train street in Hanoi and watching the train going past
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
4
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5332
photos
127
followers
121
following
20% complete
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2025 6:24pm
Tags
holiday
,
hanoi
,
vietnam
,
street’
,
‘train
Casablanca
ace
That's amazing! So close to the people. I have never seen anything like it. Sounds like you are having a fantastic experience thus far!
March 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Fabulous capture!
March 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So eye catching and colourful. Hope it’s a slow train. Wonderful fun your having.
March 14th, 2025
Karen
ace
Love this capture - how wonderful to experience this.
March 14th, 2025
