Golden Bridge by kjarn
76 / 365

Golden Bridge

We spent the day in Ba Na Hills which is a huge area with so much to see and do but the highlight is the famous Golden Bridge
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Diana ace
What an amazing sight and capture, so spectacular!
March 17th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
What a fabulous bridge, it's beautiful
March 17th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Goodness me! I have never heard of this place. What a powerful and slightly freaky design with those giant stone hands! You are certainly seeing some sights on this trip.
March 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very eerie in the fog. Quite an amazing design.
March 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
March 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I thought this was known all around the world. Thank you for the fav
March 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@illinilass thank you for the fav Dorothy
March 17th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A very impressive bridge!

Ian
March 17th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Probably is but it is a new one on me! I don't know much about Vietnam. It is looking as I would expect it to from your photographs. I have never had a desire to visit, so it is interesting to see it through your eyes.
March 17th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Whoa! This is very cool!
March 17th, 2025  
