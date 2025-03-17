Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
76 / 365
Golden Bridge
We spent the day in Ba Na Hills which is a huge area with so much to see and do but the highlight is the famous Golden Bridge
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
10
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5335
photos
128
followers
122
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2025 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
holiday
,
vietnam
,
bridge’
,
‘golden
,
52wc-2025-w11
,
‘hoi
,
an’
Diana
ace
What an amazing sight and capture, so spectacular!
March 17th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
What a fabulous bridge, it's beautiful
March 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Goodness me! I have never heard of this place. What a powerful and slightly freaky design with those giant stone hands! You are certainly seeing some sights on this trip.
March 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very eerie in the fog. Quite an amazing design.
March 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
March 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I thought this was known all around the world. Thank you for the fav
March 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@illinilass
thank you for the fav Dorothy
March 17th, 2025
Fisher Family
A very impressive bridge!
Ian
March 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
Probably is but it is a new one on me! I don't know much about Vietnam. It is looking as I would expect it to from your photographs. I have never had a desire to visit, so it is interesting to see it through your eyes.
March 17th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Whoa! This is very cool!
March 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian