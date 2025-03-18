Previous
Post Office by kjarn
77 / 365

Post Office

We flew to Saigon (Ho Chi Minh) today and visited the Saigon post office which was designed and built by Gustave Eiffel between 1886 and 1891. I loved the ceiling
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
21% complete



Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this very impressive structure!

Ian
March 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Magnificent shape, details and curves… beautiful
March 18th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Fantastic ceiling! I am just catching up on your wonderful trip! So exciting for you! Interesting to see images from a country I don’t know much about.
March 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@pamknowler Vietnam is certainly an interesting country. Thank you for the fav
March 18th, 2025  
