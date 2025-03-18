Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Post Office
We flew to Saigon (Ho Chi Minh) today and visited the Saigon post office which was designed and built by Gustave Eiffel between 1886 and 1891. I loved the ceiling
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5336
photos
128
followers
122
following
21% complete
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2025 5:18pm
Tags
holiday
,
vietnam
,
saigon
,
‘post
,
office’
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this very impressive structure!
Ian
March 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Magnificent shape, details and curves… beautiful
March 18th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Fantastic ceiling! I am just catching up on your wonderful trip! So exciting for you! Interesting to see images from a country I don’t know much about.
March 18th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
Vietnam is certainly an interesting country. Thank you for the fav
March 18th, 2025
Ian