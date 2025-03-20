Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Mekong
We spent the day doing various activities at the Mekong Delta. This lady rowed us all the way up the river
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5338
photos
128
followers
122
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2025 11:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
holiday
,
vietnam
,
saigon
,
‘mekong
,
delta’
Casablanca
ace
So traditional and wonderful. Great shot!
March 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
thank you for the fav
March 20th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful capture Kathy!
March 20th, 2025
