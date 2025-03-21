Previous
Me and my mate by kjarn
Me and my mate

No interesting photos today as we were on a 7 hour bus trip to Phnom Penh in Cambodia so here’s a photo from yesterday at the Mekong Delta. Obviously not taken by me but it’s time I showed my face on here.
Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
Fabulous photo 🥰 Loving your shirt….and snake! You have a great smile.
March 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Better you than me! Cool shot and I really like your blouse.
March 21st, 2025  
