Previous
80 / 365
Me and my mate
No interesting photos today as we were on a 7 hour bus trip to Phnom Penh in Cambodia so here’s a photo from yesterday at the Mekong Delta. Obviously not taken by me but it’s time I showed my face on here.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5339
photos
128
followers
122
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
snake
,
vietnam
,
mekong
,
‘
,
delta’
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous photo 🥰 Loving your shirt….and snake! You have a great smile.
March 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Better you than me! Cool shot and I really like your blouse.
March 21st, 2025
