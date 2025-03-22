Previous
Mural by kjarn
Mural

This amazing mural was at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
Awesome tiling too!
March 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca Yes, indeed. Thank you for the fav
March 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing mural, such beautiful scenery and colours.
March 22nd, 2025  
