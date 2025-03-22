Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
Mural
This amazing mural was at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5340
photos
128
followers
122
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd March 2025 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
holiday
,
cambodia
,
‘royal
,
palace’
Casablanca
ace
Awesome tiling too!
March 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
Yes, indeed. Thank you for the fav
March 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing mural, such beautiful scenery and colours.
March 22nd, 2025
