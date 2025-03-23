Previous
Amazing wiring by kjarn
82 / 365

Amazing wiring

Today was a long bus ride from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap and I spotted this work of art out the bus window.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
You never know when you might need spare wire and it looks readily available.
March 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Wow, well spotted and captured, amazing that it survives up there.
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact