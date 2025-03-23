Sign up
Previous
82 / 365
Amazing wiring
Today was a long bus ride from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap and I spotted this work of art out the bus window.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5341
photos
128
followers
122
following
22% complete
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd March 2025 9:11am
Tags
wiring
,
holiday
,
cambodia
Susan Wakely
ace
You never know when you might need spare wire and it looks readily available.
March 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Wow, well spotted and captured, amazing that it survives up there.
March 23rd, 2025
