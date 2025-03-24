Sign up
Previous
83 / 365
Sun rise
We spent all day at the Angkor Area checking out the temples and starting with sunrise over Angkor Wat
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5342
photos
128
followers
122
following
22% complete
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2025 6:42am
Tags
holiday
,
sunrise
,
cambodia
,
angkor
,
temples
,
‘angkor
,
wat’
Babs
ace
What a magnificent experience it must have been fav
March 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Perfection
March 24th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Stunning ❤️
March 24th, 2025
