84 / 365
Tonle Sap
We caught a boat and sailed around the Tonle Sap floating village today. The children on this boat gave me a wave
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
cambodia
,
village’
,
‘floating
,
‘siem
,
reap’
,
holiday‘tonle
,
sap’
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating to see.
March 25th, 2025
