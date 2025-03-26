Previous
National Park by kjarn
National Park

Today we visited Phnom Kulen National Park spending time at the Reclining Buddha (8 meters tall), Valley of a thousand Lingas ( figures carved into the rocks of the riverbed) and a couple of waterfalls.
26th March 2025

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana
That sounds amazing, what a wonderful trip you are having! Beautiful capture of the falls.
March 26th, 2025  
