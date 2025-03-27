Sign up
Previous
86 / 365
So much fun
We visited an elephant sanctuary this morning, we made food for them and fed them, watched them playing in the mud then got in the river with them to scrub them clean. It was so much fun.
The holiday is now over , just the flight home to contend with
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
holiday
,
cambodia
,
sanctuary’
,
‘elephant
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot of you at work Kathy, it all sounds too wonderful. Safe travels back home.
March 27th, 2025
