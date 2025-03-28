Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Plane view
This was the dramatic sky out the pane window somewhere between Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
5
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2025 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
holiday
,
cambodia
,
vietnam
Casablanca
ace
How stunning ❤️
March 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
It was like that for about 2 minutes! Thank you for the fav
March 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@wakelys
thank you for the fav Sue
March 28th, 2025
