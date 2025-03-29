Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Vietnam
I saw hundreds of these type of statues all over Vietnam and possibly took way too many photos of them.
I'm all jet lagged and its pouring rain so thought I'd post a few more holiday photos
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
holiday
,
statue
,
vietnam
