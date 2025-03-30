Previous
Wall art by kjarn
89 / 365

Wall art

This was in a restaurant we visited in Saigon
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Heather (pixelchix) ace
beautiful art.
March 30th, 2025  
