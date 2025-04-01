Sign up
91 / 365
Books I read in March
Not too much reading this month, I was more into holidaying.
From top to bottom:
A psychological thriller that was a great read, full of twists and turns
A domestic thriller that I really enjoyed
A non fiction that was enjoyable and humorous
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
reading
,
books
Babs
ace
Interesting reads. Todd Alexander gave a talk at our library about his latest book Over the Hill and Up the Wall. He is an entertaining chap
April 1st, 2025
