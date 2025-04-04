Previous
Family by kjarn
Family

My son got to go to London for a week and met up with my younger daughter and eldest granddaughter. This was not taken by me but special enough to be included in my calendar
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely shot of your precious ones
April 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca Thank you for the fav. I long for the day when we can all be together again
April 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very special! They look great!
April 4th, 2025  
