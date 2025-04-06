Sign up
96 / 365
Rust
Always keen on a bit of rust and textures
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5355
photos
128
followers
122
following
10
5
2025
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5th April 2025 11:56am
Tags
fence
,
rust
,
textures
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture od these wonderful shapes and rusty tones.
April 6th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful rusty fence!
April 6th, 2025
moni kozi
Beautiful
April 6th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Good find
April 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and a nice covering of rust.
April 6th, 2025
