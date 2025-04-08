Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
Bird of Paradise
Such an interesting looking flower
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
26% complete
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2025 11:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
bird of paradise
,
crane flower
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
April 8th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@wakelys
thank you for the fav
April 8th, 2025
