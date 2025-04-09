Previous
Symmetry (almost) by kjarn
99 / 365

Symmetry (almost)

Not usually a fan of black and white but I like this
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I like it too. You should do black and white more often. I love fire escapes too fav
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact