Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
99 / 365
Symmetry (almost)
Not usually a fan of black and white but I like this
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5358
photos
129
followers
122
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
symmetry
,
black & white
,
apartments
Babs
ace
I like it too. You should do black and white more often. I love fire escapes too fav
April 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close