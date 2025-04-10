Previous
Environmental Weed by kjarn
Environmental Weed

Otherwise known as Senna Pendula, Easter Cassia, Winter Senna, Golden Shower
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs ace
It does look pretty even if it is a weed
April 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Weeds often have the loveliest flowers
April 10th, 2025  
Christina ace
A lovely flower for a weed!
April 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo pretty and a lovely name.
April 10th, 2025  
