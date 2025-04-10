Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
Environmental Weed
Otherwise known as Senna Pendula, Easter Cassia, Winter Senna, Golden Shower
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
plant
,
yellow
,
weed
,
cassia
Babs
ace
It does look pretty even if it is a weed
April 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Weeds often have the loveliest flowers
April 10th, 2025
Christina
ace
A lovely flower for a weed!
April 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo pretty and a lovely name.
April 10th, 2025
