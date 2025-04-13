Previous
Street Art by kjarn
Street Art

This caught my eye
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Can’t quite make out what the quirky bird is.
April 13th, 2025  
Make me think of a plump dancing turkey. Love it
April 13th, 2025  
@wakelys Using google lens I learned that the mural features a stylised bird (possibly a reference to local fauna) with an arrow through its heart and surrounded by vibrant swirling patterns and is painted by Tim Phibs. To me it looks like a brush turkey
April 13th, 2025  
@kjarn thank you for the info.
April 13th, 2025  
@kjarn Brush turkey seems like a good bet, looking at those feet. Quite a striking mural
April 13th, 2025  
Fabulous find and shot, such an intriguing mural with lovely shapes and colours.
April 13th, 2025  
