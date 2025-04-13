Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Street Art
This caught my eye
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
6
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
View this month
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
street art
Susan Wakely
ace
Can’t quite make out what the quirky bird is.
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Make me think of a plump dancing turkey. Love it
April 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@wakelys
Using google lens I learned that the mural features a stylised bird (possibly a reference to local fauna) with an arrow through its heart and surrounded by vibrant swirling patterns and is painted by Tim Phibs. To me it looks like a brush turkey
April 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@kjarn
thank you for the info.
April 13th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@kjarn
Brush turkey seems like a good bet, looking at those feet. Quite a striking mural
April 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, such an intriguing mural with lovely shapes and colours.
April 13th, 2025
