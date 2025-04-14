Previous
Tea Cosy by kjarn
Tea Cosy

I love visiting the Tea Cosy in the Rocks in Sydney. I had scones with jam and Baileys hot chocolate
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Lovely composition. Baileys hot chocolate sounds interesting
April 14th, 2025  
A lovely setting beautifully captured. I love Baileys but not hot chocolate, I also love the knitted decoration on the jam jar.
April 14th, 2025  
How super! Love this image.
April 14th, 2025  
Love the little knitted jar cover.
April 14th, 2025  
@jamibann And Hank you for the fav Issi
April 14th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana @wakelys Each table has a basket of knitting you can do while you are sitting there in the sun and each table also has a knitted decoration on it
April 14th, 2025  
