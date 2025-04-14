Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
104 / 365
Tea Cosy
I love visiting the Tea Cosy in the Rocks in Sydney. I had scones with jam and Baileys hot chocolate
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5363
photos
129
followers
122
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th April 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sydney
,
tea cosy''the rocks
Babs
ace
Lovely composition. Baileys hot chocolate sounds interesting
April 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
A lovely setting beautifully captured. I love Baileys but not hot chocolate, I also love the knitted decoration on the jam jar.
April 14th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How super! Love this image.
April 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the little knitted jar cover.
April 14th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
And Hank you for the fav Issi
April 14th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@wakelys
Each table has a basket of knitting you can do while you are sitting there in the sun and each table also has a knitted decoration on it
April 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close