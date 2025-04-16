Sign up
Previous
106 / 365
Wild Iris
I like seeing these popping up around the place
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
7
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5365
photos
129
followers
122
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
iris
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What beautiful colours. My hubby's favourite flowers
April 16th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
April 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see these in the wild.
April 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I like them too. Thank you for the fav
April 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
April 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love them in my garden, lovely find and capture.
April 16th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Almost like silk, beautiful
April 16th, 2025
