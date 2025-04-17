Sign up
107 / 365
Art
Cute little piece of wall art I spotted on a walk
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5366
photos
129
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2025 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall art
,
art
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What lovely textures
April 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Not as refined as many that I have seen but holds its own charm.
April 17th, 2025
Karen
ace
It's lovely! I think it's just charming!
April 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
@cocokinetic
I really like it too
April 17th, 2025
Karen
ace
@kjarn
Amazing that people just do this, for free to boot - on a wall! I couldn't paint or draw stuff like this if you paid me a zillion dollars.
April 17th, 2025
Amazing that people just do this, for free to boot - on a wall! I couldn't paint or draw stuff like this if you paid me a zillion dollars.