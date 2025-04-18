Sign up
Bottle Tree
I was surprised to see this oddly shaped tree growing on a roundabout
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5367
photos
129
followers
122
following
29% complete
Diana
ace
What a perfect title for this beautiful tree, a roundabout sounds like the perfect location too ;-)
April 18th, 2025
