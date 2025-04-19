Previous
Wall Art by kjarn
109 / 365

Wall Art

I spotted this on a wall near a cafe I was visiting
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, wonderful details and colours.
April 19th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Striking
April 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful find, so colourful fav
April 19th, 2025  
ByBri
First thought was abstract Angel fish, love the colours and details..
April 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@onewing It’s lovely isn’t it. Thank you for the fav
April 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@bricam That’s exactly what I thought when I saw it. Thank you for the fav
April 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very eye catching.
April 19th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Brilliant, fab colour
April 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
@pusspup Thank you for the fav
April 19th, 2025  
