109 / 365
Wall Art
I spotted this on a wall near a cafe I was visiting
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
10
3
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th April 2025 1:00pm
wall art
art
Diana
Fabulous find and capture, wonderful details and colours.
April 19th, 2025
Boxplayer
Striking
April 19th, 2025
Babs
What a beautiful find, so colourful fav
April 19th, 2025
ByBri
First thought was abstract Angel fish, love the colours and details..
April 19th, 2025
Kathy A
@onewing
It’s lovely isn’t it. Thank you for the fav
April 19th, 2025
Kathy A
@bricam
That’s exactly what I thought when I saw it. Thank you for the fav
April 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice
April 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Very eye catching.
April 19th, 2025
Wylie
Brilliant, fab colour
April 19th, 2025
Kathy A
@pusspup
Thank you for the fav
April 19th, 2025
