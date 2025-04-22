Previous
Blue Ginger by kjarn
112 / 365

Blue Ginger

Otherwise known as Dichorisandra thyrsiflora - such a glorious colour
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana
How gorgeous this plant is, a new one for me.
April 22nd, 2025  
