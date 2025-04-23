Previous
I spy, a rock by kjarn
I spy, a rock

A painted rock in a log
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
So beautifully placed between the lovely textures.
April 23rd, 2025  
Fun find!
April 23rd, 2025  
Hope its not deadly
April 23rd, 2025  
