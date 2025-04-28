Previous
Balloon Vine by kjarn
118 / 365

Balloon Vine

Also known as Balloon plant or Love in a Puff. Pretty little thing
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Unusual looking vine, reminds me of Physallis with those papery blooms. I love hearing about a new plant to me!
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact