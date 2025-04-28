Sign up
118 / 365
Balloon Vine
Also known as Balloon plant or Love in a Puff. Pretty little thing
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
plant
balloon vine
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Unusual looking vine, reminds me of Physallis with those papery blooms. I love hearing about a new plant to me!
April 28th, 2025
